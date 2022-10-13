University buses

Karachi University is the biggest university in Karachi, but it is unfortunate that it is trapped by certain avoidable problems. The university’s transport service is in shambles. The number of students in the university has been increasing annually, but the university management has made no effort to ensure that students have access to better facilities. Old buses that should not be running on the streets are being used to transport students.
The university administration must make transport arrangements for students. It is shameful to see that one of the biggest public-sector universities of the country does not have the capacity to offer proper facilities to its students.
Zainab Shariq
Karachi
