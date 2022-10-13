Together we can

In the month of October, many people talk about breast cancer awareness but only a few of them discuss the role of psychological barriers in accessing care. In a discussion with a senior psychologist who treats cancer patients, I realized that women need to acknowledge personal psychological barriers that lead to delays in diagnosis and access to treatment of breast cancer.
It is heart-breaking when women lose their lives because they go in denial and try to wish it away. If women feel a lump or any abnormal changes, it is critical that they visit a doctor. This can save their life.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
