 
close
Thursday October 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Together we can

October 13, 2022

In the month of October, many people talk about breast cancer awareness but only a few of them discuss the role of psychological barriers in accessing care. In a discussion with a senior psychologist who treats cancer patients, I realized that women need to acknowledge personal psychological barriers that lead to delays in diagnosis and access to treatment of breast cancer.

It is heart-breaking when women lose their lives because they go in denial and try to wish it away. If women feel a lump or any abnormal changes, it is critical that they visit a doctor. This can save their life.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

Comments