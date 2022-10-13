 
October 13, 2022
Newspost

Internet for all

October 13, 2022

This letter refers to the article, ‘Internet inclusion in Sindh’ (October 12) by Shahmeer Baqir. Although the internet is one of the most important tools in today’s world, it is unfortunate that people in Sindh lack internet infrastructure.

This issue must be taken seriously by the Sindh government which must take proper measures to set up internet facilities in the area.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

