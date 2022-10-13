 
close
Thursday October 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Dengue fears

October 13, 2022

The spread of dengue in Karachi has raised alarm bells. The city’s hospitals are packed with dengue patients. The relevant authorities have not taken any preventive measures to contain the spread of this virus.

The government is requested to pay attention to this issue.

Uzma Akram

Karachi

Comments