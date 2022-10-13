 
Thursday October 13, 2022
Beyond politics

October 13, 2022

One wonders what PTI Chairperson Imran Khan will achieve after his long march. Such protests may lead to early elections, but even this will not make any difference.

What is the point of holding elections a few months earlier than their scheduled time? Does Imran Khan have any idea how much damage this political instability would cause to the economy?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

