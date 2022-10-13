A city of broken roads

What can one write about Karachi’s roads? It is surprising that a metropolis is living the fate of an abandoned state. Broken and pothole-ridden roads cause a lot of inconvenience to the people, resulting in traffic jams during peak hours and frequent accidents. Many roads are under construction due to which other roads are getting crowded.

No satisfactory repair work has been done to fix the roads. The Sindh government should pay attention to this important issue.

Aqsa Akbar Hayat

Karachi