Election time

The Election Commission of Pakistan has stuck to its schedule and announced that local bodies elections in Karachi and by-polls for national and provincial assemblies will take place on the dates earlier announced, apart from NA-45 in Kurram owing to the law and order situation. The date for local government elections in Karachi is set for October 23 and by-elections for eight National Assembly and three provincial assembly seats for October 16. Of the eight National Assembly constituencies up for grabs, three are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Punjab, and two in Sindh (Karachi). For provincial assembly seats, all three by-elections will be held in Punjab. Since all these areas were not directly affected by any floods, there was no plausible reason for any postponement and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja took the right step by reiterating his stance in this matter. Peaceful and timely holding of elections is a paramount responsibility of the ECP – of course with the help of law enforcement and local administrations.

It is satisfying to know that the ECP has completed all its arrangements for the upcoming elections and the wherewithal is ready to be deployed. Even the federal government had sent a letter from the interior ministry last week requesting the ECP to put off the by-polls for 90 days due to security institutions and provincial administrations being busy in rehabilitation and relief operations after the floods. The interior ministry’s stance was that the holding of elections after the floods would place a strain on the capacity of the security institutions and could put the credibility of the by-polls in question. The federal government had also referred to the possibility of the PTI holding its long march to Islamabad precisely during the week the by-elections are scheduled. Similarly, the Sindh government had also requested the ECP to put off local government elections in Karachi for three months. Now it is only with unconditional and prompt support from the government and law enforcement that a peaceful environment will prevail on the day of the scheduled polls.

Since in KP and Punjab the PTI is in power, there are clear apprehensions about the conduct of the by-elections there. The PTI and its leader Imran Khan have time and again cast aspersions on the integrity of the ECP, leading to an uncertain atmosphere in both provinces. Voters will need a peaceful environment on polling day and any disturbances or inability of the provincial governments to offer full support to the ECP may result in untoward incidents that will not be good for the electoral process in the country. In Karachi the situation is likely to be different as the government of Sindh has not raised any questions about the ECP and its chief. But there the situation is slightly different for the local bodies elections that the Sindh government was not keen on holding for various reasons. Holding of elections is a constitutional requirement and holding of local bodies elections is imperative in a state that calls itself a democracy – devolution of powers being an essential component of good governance. Flood relief and rehabilitation is the responsibility of an entirely different machinery that is not directly involved in the election exercise. The local bodies elections in Sindh have been long overdue and it is imperative that Karachi has an elected local administration as early as possible.