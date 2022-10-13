Sherry fears flood damages to rise beyond estimates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the worst-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan due to torrential rains were still inundated whereas the country needed more humanitarian assistance to accommodate 33 million affected population.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said there was less discussion in the media on flood devastation while the situation in Sindh and Balochistan was still bad where water was stagnant in many areas. The World Bank had estimated $40 billion loss and damages in the country due to massive monsoon torrential rains, she said, adding, “33 million affected people is a huge figure which is seven million more than the entire population of Australia.”

She said the super floods of 2010 only affected 20 million people. “The damage in my view will rise further, beyond our estimates.” The minister mentioned that some 1,717 people had died whereas 12,867 got injured, and over 13,000 kilometres of roads and 436 bridges got damaged. It was a mammoth task to rebuild such massive connectivity infrastructure washed away by the floods, she added.

Sherry Rehman noted that resilient rebuilding planning was underway in two departments whereas many buildings like dispensaries were underwater, particularly in Sindh. “70 per cent of the 33 million affected are women and children. Some 3.4 million children are predicted to go hungry. Some 8.2 million people require urgent medical services, while 4 per cent of the disaster-affected population is actually pregnant,” she said. Some 11 districts of Sindh were under water that were below sea level and water drainage in such areas was an uphill task, she said.

There were six lac shelters created so far whereas 7.9 million still needed assistance, the minister said. The Geneva flash appeal received a welcoming reception, she said. Highlighting the crop damages due to floods, she said 9.4 million acres of standing crops were inundated and damaged, which would be directly putting at risk 14.6 million people, in the line of a food sector and agriculture crisis. “Livelihoods will continue to face aftershocks and 15.4 million more people will be pushed below the poverty line.

“During the Rabi crop season, the farmers would bear more impacts,” she added. She further underlined that the crops particularly rice, cotton and sugarcane would bear direct losses with cotton sustaining most of the losses, adding, “There will be a direct long-term impact due to it.”

Sherry Rehman informed that the Sindh province had sustained the maximum damage in all indicators whereas there was 53% crops loss was recorded in Balochistan, 15% in Punjab, 14% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 25% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The minister told the media that humanitarian aid was being received but due to the large impacted population, it was becoming insufficient. “UN agencies are also involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts and they all claim it an unprecedented crisis.”

The minister also grilled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for not supporting disaster relief efforts but rather paying lip service on the issue. “A party ruling in two provinces is doing the politics of serious extremism instead of helping or supporting the masses affected due to floods.

“Imran Khan’s narrative is only to get him back into power. Cipher is the base of his so-called narrative. He is the biggest liar who shifts his narrative every day.” While referring to President Dr Arif Alvi’s interview, she said, “His party’s own designated President Dr Alvi said he was not convinced on the cipher.” She explained that the secret ciphers were sent to six locations and no one in the executive command could take it as his property.

Responding to a query, she said the US spokesman said they were monitoring their aid and were satisfied with its disbursement in the flood-affected areas. “We are requesting people at home and abroad to support the affected people of Sindh and Balochistan. The prime minister and foreign minister were very active to manage the crisis,” she said, adding, “The threat is still looming and no country in the world has 33 million tents. There was no such disaster recorded in the world except the world wars.”