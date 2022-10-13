AG tells PM ‘can’t continue for being unwell’

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he is unable to continue his office due to his health reasons.

An official of the Attorney General’s office, on the condition of anonymity, told The News that Ausaf has not yet resigned but expressed his inability to continue his office for health reasons. “He has not yet resigned but just conveyed to the prime minister that he cannot continue his constitutional office due to health reasons,” the official said, adding that Ausaf on Wednesday also attended the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting.

The official said that Shehbaz Sharif has requested Ashtar Ausaf to continue as Attorney General for Pakistan till another suitable person is appointed.