AG tells PM ‘can’t continue for being unwell’

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he is unable to continue his office due to his health reasons.
An official of the Attorney General’s office, on the condition of anonymity, told The News that Ausaf has not yet resigned but expressed his inability to continue his office for health reasons. “He has not yet resigned but just conveyed to the prime minister that he cannot continue his constitutional office due to health reasons,” the official said, adding that Ausaf on Wednesday also attended the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting.
The official said that Shehbaz Sharif has requested Ashtar Ausaf to continue as Attorney General for Pakistan till another suitable person is appointed.
UNITED STATES: The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s annexation...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the worst-affected areas of...
SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photo by reporterLONDON: In a major setback to India, the Interpol has rejected...
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Six policemen were injured and a female ASP Alina Rajpar was made hostage by the Gutka mafia here...
The US appreciates the longstanding cooperation with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: As was expected, the coalition government, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has transferred Ali...
Comments