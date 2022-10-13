Petroleum secretary changed by govt

ISLAMABAD: As was expected, the coalition government, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has transferred Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Petroleum, with an immediate effect and posted him as secretary of the secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

In his place, the government has appointed Captain (retd) Mohammad Mahmood, a Grade 21 official, as additional secretary (in-charge) of the Petroleum Division. The notifications of both major transfers have been issued. The development about the change of guards in the Petroleum Division has validated the story The News printed in its edition of September 29 under the headline “Shake-up expected in Petroleum Division in coming days.”