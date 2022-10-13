Petroleum secretary changed by govt

ISLAMABAD: As was expected, the coalition government, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has transferred Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Petroleum, with an immediate effect and posted him as secretary of the secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI).
In his place, the government has appointed Captain (retd) Mohammad Mahmood, a Grade 21 official, as additional secretary (in-charge) of the Petroleum Division. The notifications of both major transfers have been issued. The development about the change of guards in the Petroleum Division has validated the story The News printed in its edition of September 29 under the headline “Shake-up expected in Petroleum Division in coming days.”
UNITED STATES: The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s annexation...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the worst-affected areas of...
ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he is unable to continue his...
SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photo by reporterLONDON: In a major setback to India, the Interpol has rejected...
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Six policemen were injured and a female ASP Alina Rajpar was made hostage by the Gutka mafia here...
The US appreciates the longstanding cooperation with Pakistan
Comments