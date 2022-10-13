Pakistan may seek several billion dollars in projects at COP-27

ISLAMABAD: After receiving meagre cash amount from international donors for combating floods, Pakistan is exploring options for seeking several billion dollars in projects on account of Loss and Damages in the upcoming global Conference of Parties (COP-27) on climate change.

The COP-27 is scheduled to be held in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, 2022. Pakistan will have to make hectic lobbying in consultation with other climate-affected developing countries for forcing the developed world to compensate those who are experiencing losses on account of climate effects.

Islamabad has received just a few dozen million dollars in cash from international donors. One official stated that one Western country announced $15 to $20 million but provided one plane in the shape of kinds and goods and informed us that a major chunk of the announced aid was utilised on the logistics of goods.

“We are developing our strategies on account of Loss and Damage as well as adaptation to overcome the negative effects of climate change. Pakistan is among those countries that are omitting carbon less than one percent but facing negative impacts manifold. The climate change effects caused heavy rainfall and the country experienced severe floods, causing losses to the tune of $30 to $40 billion alone in the current fiscal year,” one top government official told The News here on Wednesday.

The government is awaiting the finalisation of Post Disaster and Needs Assessment (PDNA) in consultation with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union, and United Nations with the mandate to prepare an exact assessment of losses and construction costs by October 15, 2022. However, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal told this scribe that the PDNA report would be launched by the donors by October 25, 2022, as it got delayed because of the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank currently being held in Washington, D.C.

Another senior official said that the donors had conducted over 90 percent damage and need assessments, and construction cost was largely agreed which might cross the $30 billion mark after completion of reconciliation with international donors.

Pakistan and the international donors will finalise the exact damage and need assessments by Friday (tomorrow) and reconciled figures will be shared with PM Shehbaz Sharif. Aftab Alam, an expert on climate change, when contacted on Wednesday, said that the devastating floods in Pakistan put a global spotlight on Loss and Damage (L&D) as the country suffered economic losses of nearly $30 billion. Subsequent disasters such as infrastructure destruction, health crisis, food insecurity and livelihood losses for millions of people further intensify the gravity of catastrophe. This is high time for developed countries to put on the table adequate Loss and Damage Finances for Pakistan, he added.

However, he said that climate negotiations are arduous. The Government of Pakistan needs to design a robust strategy to push forward its case for Loss and Damage, run up to global climate conference (Conference of Parties -27 at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Nov 6-18, 2022).

He said Loss and Damage have been a demand of climate-vulnerable countries for the last 31 years. They had put it on the table in 1991 even before the inception of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Since then, these countries have suffered humongous lives, livelihoods and economic losses.

As a rare example, the Government of Denmark committed nearly $13 million for Loss and Damage this month at the UN General Assembly. As COP27 is just around the corner, developed countries should follow in the footsteps of Denmark to commit finances for the Loss and Damage Finance Facility.

As part of loss and damage estimates, Aftab Alam recommended that Pakistan should combine flood losses with damages from heatwaves that preceded floods this year. The heatwaves destroyed nearly 3 million tons of wheat and a large number of other crops, including mangoes. To develop a robust strategy on Loss and Damage at COP27, Pakistan needs to involve the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), The African Group of Negotiators (AGN), and the G77 +China, he concluded.