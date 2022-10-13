Tabba Institute holds event to spread awareness about heart health

The Tabba Heart Institute recently organised a ‘healthy heart cycling tour’ to spread awareness on fitness and heart health.
The tour was led by Executive and Medical Director Tabba Heart Institute Dr Bashir Hanif, and 11 local cycling groups, which made 150 participants, from Karachi took part in the tour. The cyclists gathered at the Tabba Heart Institute’s Medical Centre in DHA Phase 2 where they were briefed about the services offered at the centre and a short facility tour was also given to them.
The purpose of the tour in connection with World Heart Day to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases and their prevention. The tour focused on educating the participants about lifestyle changes that could help them prevent heart disease.
Beyond Your LimitsThe Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than 40 artists. Titled...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial health secretary to depute any female psychiatrist and...
Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the officials concerned to...
The term ‘liberal arts school’ is used to describe particular universities or higher education institutes in the...
A local court has remanded in judicial custody a schoolteacher arrested for allegedly raping a teenage student in...
The newly-appointed Sindh governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has said that concerns of the residents of Karachi about the...
Comments