Tabba Institute holds event to spread awareness about heart health

The Tabba Heart Institute recently organised a ‘healthy heart cycling tour’ to spread awareness on fitness and heart health.

The tour was led by Executive and Medical Director Tabba Heart Institute Dr Bashir Hanif, and 11 local cycling groups, which made 150 participants, from Karachi took part in the tour. The cyclists gathered at the Tabba Heart Institute’s Medical Centre in DHA Phase 2 where they were briefed about the services offered at the centre and a short facility tour was also given to them.

The purpose of the tour in connection with World Heart Day to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases and their prevention. The tour focused on educating the participants about lifestyle changes that could help them prevent heart disease.