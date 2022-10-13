PTI demands PA session to discuss floods, city situation

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh wrote to the PA speaker on behalf of all PTI MPAs on Wednesday to request an emergency session of the House.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said in the letter that the purpose of the emergency session is to discuss a two-point agenda: the situation of the province after the recent and ongoing floods, and the conditions of Karachi. Zaman and his party’s other lawmakers believe that these two critical issues need to be discussed in the PA because the people affected by the floods are suffering, while the conditions of Karachi are also causing sufferings to the residents of the city.

The letter reads that the flood victims are facing serious difficulties, including the unavailability of rations and various other problems at the tent cities, waterborne and airborne diseases, the dewatering of their villages, and corruption.

Regarding Karachi, the letter reads that the people of the city are facing grave issues like street crime, other violent crimes, diminished water supply, dilapidated infrastructure, poor sanitation and a lack of public transport. The PTI MPAs demanded that Murad Ali Shah resign as the chief minister for failing to help the people of the province.