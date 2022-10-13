SICPA joins hands with Rotary Club

KARACHI: SICPA Pakistan has partnered with Rotary Club of Karachi Metropolitan for flood relief activities in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Rotary Club has been collaborating with Sahil Welfare Association (SWA) that is a non-profit organisation and a joint venture of Pakistan Navy, Bahria Foundation, and Civil Society, and is engaged in philanthropic, rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of the country, it added.

Asif Ikram, managing director and Serena D’Souza, CSR coordinator, SICPA Pakistan visited the Naval headquarters in Karachi to hand over a donation cheque of Rs1 million to the directors of SWA.

In addition, SICPA employees, through their own efforts, donated items consisting of non-perishable food items, medicines, clothes, repellents and cash donations, the company said, adding that a team of volunteers had assisted SWA in efforts to reach out to far flung villages and adjacent areas of district Sujawal.

They distributed ration bags among affected populace of old Said Pur, Sahto Goth, Lothio goth, Jamali goth, Mallah goth, and Panhwar goth, SICPA statement stated.

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SICPA is an international organisation and a market leader in security inks and leading provider of secured authentication, identification, traceability and supply chain solutions.

SICPA Pakistan was Incorporated in the year 1995 and is a joint venture of SICPA SA, Switzerland and Pakistan Security Printing Corporation.

The company operates facilities in Karachi for manufacturing security inks for printing of all denominations of currency notes and other value

documents, such as, passports, postage stamps

and stamp papers, etc and brand protection solutions for protection against counterfeiting, forgery or piracy.