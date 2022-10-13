Gold gains Rs1,450/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,450 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs146,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs125,429.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,668 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.