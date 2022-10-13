Villains & heroes

LAHORE: Propaganda, irrespective of facts creates a perception like the one created in the health sector, where pharmaceutical companies are villains, doctors maintain the status of heroes, and diagnostic laboratories are mostly respected.

We have seen some disturbing shifts in the charges for many services in the last 30 years. About 30 years back the rate of one mobile call cost Rs10/minute, while a wheat-made roti was available for Rs1. Things have reversed now.

The price of one wheat roti has increased to Rs15. In the year 2000 Panadol, a paracetamol tablet, was available at Rs1/tablet and roti at Rs2. Now the average price of Panadol tablet is Rs3-5/table, while roti has shot to Rs15/piece.

In the case of mobile services and medicines, the regulation is extremely strict while in the case of food items there is almost no regulation.

The common perception is that most of the cost of treatment of a patient goes into purchasing medicines.

Several surveys by provincial health departments and one by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan reveal that drugs account for only 16 percent of the treatment cost of a patient.

According to their findings, 52 percent of the treatment expenses of average patients go into the pockets of practitioners (specialists and non-specialists) and 32 percent to the disease testing laboratories. No one raises voice against the high charges of clinical laboratories or the ever-increasing fees of the doctors. Why the fee structure of doctors and testing laboratories charges cannot be regulated by the state?

As far as testing laboratories are concerned, during the first peak of dengue fever over a decade back, Punjab province ordered all clinical laboratories to reduce dengue test charges by one-third to Rs90. Some laboratories resisted for a while and moved the court against the decision, but to no avail. All clinical laboratories started charging Rs90 for a dengue test.

The order is still effective and more than a decade later the laboratories in Punjab are charging Rs90 only for a dengue test.

Why is this regulation not applied to other tests? The clinical laboratories are commercial entities and they have the right to earn but to a reasonable limit and in line with other commercial organisations.

Moreover, there is a need to find out \how much income tax these laboratories

pay.

At the start of the century, the consultation fee of a specialist doctor was Rs300-500. Now they charge Rs2,000-3,000 depending upon the level of their practice.

If a patient is admitted to a hospital with whom those doctors are affiliated, they charge the same amount per visit (in some cases they pay two visits, one in the morning and the other in the evening). This is in addition to the high fee they charge for surgeries (reputed doctors perform 3-5 surgeries daily at private hospitals).

Again, there is a dire need to find out how much income tax they pay yearly. Each specialist doctor in the country earns enough to pay an average income tax of Rs1 million but there would be hardly a few that pay that much.

The crackdown against the cost of treatment should be initiated from those parts of the healthcare industry, which cost the patients the most and not from the drugmakers as some of them are among the top taxpayers of the country.

Moreover, regulation is needed on all economic activities, mostly through technology and not through corrupt officials who avail every opportunity that comes their way when they come in direct contact with businesses (traders, doctors and clinical labs are no-go areas for them).