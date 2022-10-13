Govt urged to ease import curbs on auto industry

KARACHI: Automakers have demanded the government ease restriction on CKD (completely knock down) imports, saying the industry contributes merely 3 percent to the import bill and should not be blamed for a surge in the current account deficit.

Import restrictions on auto sector were affecting the local industry and causing significant a decline in sales and production, Indus Motor Company (IMC) CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said in a conversation with media on Wednesday.

“All imports are not of the same nature, authorities need to categorise the imports and while restricting imports of luxury goods, the imports for local production should be allowed,” Jamali stressed.

A drop in sales and production would not only hurt the industry badly, but the government should also expect to lose around $1.5 billion in revenue as 39 percent of a car’s price consists of taxes, he added.

“We understand the economy needs desperate measures due to multiple local and international factors and the federal govt is keen to revive the economy and fully support the measures taken recently but since the auto sector contributes merely 3 percent of the import bill, restrictions on CKD import will not help counter current account deficit.”

IMC CEO said the import restrictions were affecting the local vendor industry of the country and more than 3 million direct and indirect labour associated with the auto sector.

The CEO highlighted that due to import and LC restrictions, automakers in the country had to go for plant shutdowns for extended periods, which had badly affected their productivity and revenue.

“The plant shutdowns are resulting in unemployment, loss of welfare to workers and many other issues. Currently, IMC is operating at 45 percent of its capacity while most of the other automakers have halted their production previously.”

Despite challenges, IMC had not laid off any employees while production halts due to restrictions on CKD imports, the decline in demand due to flood impact would result in a volume drop of up to 50 percent, he added.

“Food and petroleum imports were standing at a staggering $27 billion, which were the biggest contributors to the current account deficit. With the highest ever sales last year, the auto sector’s share in import bill was only $2.25 billion,” Jamali said expressing his dismay.

IMC chief announced to invest of $100 million in the local production of hybrids and locally manufactured corolla cross, which would be available for consumers by next year in 2023.

“Local production of hybrids will open doors for technology transfer, GDP increase, employment generation and exports.”

Local parts manufacturers and localisation were among major affectees of import restrictions as IMC alone procures local parts worth over Rs270 million every day. Numerous vendors were resorting to layoffs due to current pressures, Jamali stated.