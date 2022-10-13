Stocks slip as Moody’s action spurs caution

Stocks closed lower Wednesday, as investors lost risk appetite after Moody’s downgraded five major banks, indicating weaknesses in the sector, amid lingering political instability, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 148.34 points or 0.35 percent to close at 42,007.14 points.

“Stocks witnessed bearish close as investors weighed Moody’s downgrade on five major banks with a negative outlook after sovereign ratings downgrade and weak remittances September,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

He said IMF's downward revision of the GDP growth forecast to 3.5 percent for FY2023 and inflation projection of over 19.9 percent, which may have an impact on the central bank's policy rates, and the weaker rupee contributed to the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also fell by 52.83 points or 0.34 percent to 15,570.08 points.

Traded shares decreased by 66 million to 238.657 million from 304.838 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs7.853 billion from Rs9.845 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.836 trillion from Rs6.848 trillion. Out of 353 companies active in the session, 122 jumped, 206 slipped, and 27 did not move at all.

Topline Securities said it was a mixed day at the bourse. “The market opened on a negative note in the backdrop of Moody’s action where the global rating agency downgraded the long-term deposit ratings to Caa1 from B3 of five Pakistani banks,” the brokerage said.

Technology, chemical, fertilisers, and power sector stocks weighed on the index and TRG, LOTCHEM, PAKT, HUBC, and EPCL lost 174 points, cumulatively. On the other hand, POL, MARI, and NESTLE added 48 points collectively.

Share prices of Nestle Pakistan made headlines by rising Rs200 to Rs5,980 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which gained Rs36 to Rs594 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis led the losers as it was stripped of Rs85.50 to close lower at Rs1,054.50 per share, followed by Bhanero Textile, which gave up Rs84.37 to finish at Rs1,040.63 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session analysis, credited the negative session to the lack of participation. “Volumes remained dry in the mainboard, whereas 3rd tier stocks continued to remain board leaders. Technology remained in the limelight,” it reported.

Sectors that dragged the index down included technology (-218.5 points), cement (-39.2 points), chemical (-11.6 points), vanaspati & allied industries (-10.9 points), and E&Ps (-7.8 points).

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 34.446 million shares that rose by 10 paisas to Rs3.06 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 30.541 million shares. The stock weakened by 5 paisas to Rs1.51 per share.

Other significant turnover makers were Telecard Limited, Pakistan Refinery, Cnergyico PK, Avanceon Ltd, G3 Technologies, TRG Pak Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, and TPL Properties.

Turnover in the futures contracts slumped to 73.003 million shares from 102.266 million.