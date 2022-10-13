Govt to raise over Rs7 trillion via bonds in last quarter

KARACHI: The government plans to borrow Rs7.025 trillion through treasury bills and bonds in the last quarter of 2022 to help finance its budget deficit, which is expected to surge owing to unusually higher spending on recovery from the catastrophic floods.

The majority of the planned borrowing for October through December would be done through Market Treasury Bills with maturities of three, six, and 12 months. The government will raise Rs5.850 trillion via short-term paper auctions, the auction calendar issued by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Between October and December, T-bills worth Rs5.557 trillion will mature.

The sale of Islamic bonds and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) with fixed and floating rates will allow the government to borrow Rs1.17 trillion.

The State Bank of Pakistan would auction fixed-rate PIBs worth Rs525 billion and five- and 10-year floating-rate PIBs worth Rs350 billion. In addition, the SBP would sell Rs210 billion five-year Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk (GIS) with a variable rental rate and Rs90 billion worth of fixed-rate GIS.

“T-bills target is almost in line with the maturities. So it is more a case of revolving debt,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities.

“The upcoming PIB borrowings do not seem to coincide with any significant maturities. This would suffice somewhat the objective of increasing the debt maturity profile of overall public debt.

However, fresh borrowings from sukuk would provide more deployment avenues to the Islamic banking industry,” Mustansir added.

The government already heavily relied on commercial banks to meet its funding requirements. Due to the economic repercussions of the country's catastrophic floods, the government borrowing requirements from external and local sources will rise. This may result in a higher budget deficit in the coming months. The government needs funds to spend on the recovery and reconstruction of infrastructure and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

This devastation will also cost $30 billion to fix, as per government estimates.

According to a preliminary assessment from the World Bank (WB) released last month, the flood may cause the primary budget deficit to increase to 2.8 percent of Pakistan’s economy.

The World Bank underlined that the 2.8 percent of the GDP primary deficit –the gap between government revenues and expenditures after excluding the debt servicing – “would jeopardise the government’s budget target”.

Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities increased 25 percent year-on-year to Rs59.7 trillion in the fiscal year that ended on June 30. The increase in debt and liabilities was due to imprudent policies and the effect of currency devaluation.

The high levels of short-term public debt could pose severe refinancing challenges during times of slower economic growth, higher fiscal deficits, and lower investor confidence –the three factors that are already present in Pakistan’s case, according to Annual Debt Review and Public Debt Bulletin for fiscal year 2021/22 issued by the Ministry of Finance last week.