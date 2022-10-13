Car sales plunge 51pc in September

KARACHI: Passenger car sales hit various bumps in the road to plunge by a massive 51 percent in September 2022, compared to the same month last year, data showed on Wednesday, driven drastically down by surging vehicle prices, big-ticket bank financing, and production hiccups.

According to data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), the number of car sales by its members decreased to 9,213 units in September compared with 18,971 units sold in the same month last year.

Toeing the trend, sales also crashed 50 percent in the first quarter (July-September) of FY2023 to 28,571 units against 57,539 sold in the same period last year.

Similarly, sales of all vehicles including passenger cars, trucks, jeeps, pick-ups, tractors and two-wheelers as well as three-wheelers saw a huge downtrend during this period.

An official at Indus Motor Company said the carmaker was operating at 45 percent of its production capacity due to the unavailability of CKD (completely knocked-down) parts.

"Bank financing has almost ended as it dropped from 27 percent and is unlikely to go beyond 10 percent only," the official added.

During this period, sales of 1300 cc and above cars came out at 4,715 units, down 46 percent, compared with 8,803 units in same period last year.

Sales of 1,000 cc cars clocked in at 1,517 units against 4,734 sold in the same month last year. These include 751 units of Suzuki Cultus and 766 of Suzuki WagonR.

Under 1,000 cc category car sales dropped to 2,981 units in the period under review against 5,434 units last year.

Sales of buses and trucks dropped to 378 units in September from 507 units in the same period a year ago, while of that of jeeps and pick-ups nearly halved to 1,740 units from 3,270 sold during the same period a year earlier.

Tractors also were hit by a slump as only 2,149 units were booked by farmers in the period, compared to 4,377 units in September last.

Sales of rickshaws and motorbikes decreased to 95,006 units in the month under discussion against 155,491 units in the same period in 2021.

Sunny Kumar, an auto analyst at Topline Securities, reported that car sales (including sales of non-PAMA members) clocked in at around 13,000 units, down 7 percent month-on-month, primarily due to the unavailability of CKD parts, which led to non-production days by auto manufactures in September 2022.

“Auto sales were also down by 51 percent year-on-year. This takes 1QFY23 car sales to 34,472 units, down 50 percent year-on-year from 68,897 units in 1QFY22,” Kumar added.

He said all companies reported a month-on-month decline except for Pak Suzuki (PSMC), whose sales surged 52 percent month-on-month due to low base as plant closure amid unavailability of

CKD parts resulted in sales of 3,954 units in August 2022.

Indus Motors Company sales dropped 32 percent month-on-month to 2,617 units in September 2022 from 3,876 units in August 2022.

Honda Atlas also recorded a 29 percent month-on-month drop in sales to 1,280 units in September. A 79 percent month-on-month drop in sales of BRV put brakes on the Honda sales

Hyundai sales went down 50 percent month-on-month to 967 units in September courtesy a 62 percent month-on-month drop in Tuscon sales.

Amongst tractor-makers, Millat Tractors

sales crashed 75 percent month-on-month and

72 percent year-on-year to 638 units due to the shutdown of the plant for 23 days in September amid floods.

Al-Ghazi Tractors (AGTL) sales increased 6 percent to 1,511 units, month-on-month, while they fell 29 percent year-on-year.