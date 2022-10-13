PIBs’ yields fall

KARACHI: Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) yields dropped on Wednesday as investors expect that the interest rates would remain steady in the coming months.

The yield on five-year paper decreased by 30 basis points (bps) to 13.0900 percent, while bids for a 10-year paper got rejected. Moreover, bids were not received for 15, 20, and 30 years PIBs, according to the auction result issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The cut-off yield on three-year PIBs has declined by 8bps to 13.8360 percent.

“Market is now expecting rates to remain stable and may not rise in spite of higher inflation,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities. The SBP left its benchmark interest rate steady at 15 percent on Monday.

Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company said the participation in the auction was significantly higher than the target, “that’s why yields fell”.

“Investors know that yields are at their peak or closer to the peak. That’s why they are locking yields over here,” Tariq said.

“Once interest rates start moving down, locking yields is not easy,” Tariq added.

The SBP, in its latest monetary policy statement, expects higher food prices could raise average headline inflation in FY2023 above the pre-flood projection of 18-20 percent. However, the inflation is forecast to fall in the range of 5-7 percent in the next fiscal year.

“On the one hand, inflation could be higher and more persistent due to the supply shock to food prices, and it is important to ensure that this additional impetus does not spillover into broader prices in the economy,” it said.