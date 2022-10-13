Weak inflows break rupee’s 13-day winning streak

KARACHI: The rupee weakened on Wednesday after posting decent gains in last 13 consecutive sessions, weighed down by inflows from exporters and a decline in remittances, dealers said.

The local currency fell 1.50 rupees to 220.50 against the dollar in the open market. It had finished at 219 in the previous session.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 217.88 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 217.79. It fell 0.04 percent against the greenback on a day-on-day basis.

Dealers said weak supplies spurred by exporters' poor dollar conversions led the rupee's advance to stop. A decline in remittances from Pakistanis working abroad also had an impact on the dollar supplies in the market.

“It appears that the currency's trend of appreciation has been stopped. In previous three sessions, the currency has traded at the 217-2018 level. The rationale is that forward exporter sales, as well as remittance inflows, have both decreased dramatically,” said a foreign exchange dealer. The rupee appreciated by 10.1 percent against the dollar in the last 13 straight sessions.

Remittances to Pakistan fell by 6.3 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The country received $7.7 billion in remittances from overseas workers in July-September FY2023, compared with $8.2 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.