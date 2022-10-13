As floodwaters drain into sea, canals start running dry

LAHORE: Within about three months of catastrophic floods, the canal water shortage has returned, thanks to a chronic lack of water reservoirs.

Following torrential rains and flashfloods ravaging large areas of Sindh and Balochistan province, a massive volume of floodwater amounting to around 40 million acre-feet (MAF) has drained into the sea through the Indus River below the Kotri Barrage till now, leaving behind limited canal water for irrigation purposes. As a result of climate-induced floods, enormous flows of fresh water poured into the sea leaving behind little canal water, despite having about 30 percent more water this year than the average annual flows of Indus Basin System.

According to data compiled by the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), which is based on reporting of river-flows by the Sindh Irrigation Department, as much as 39.85 MAF of water flowed below Kotri till Wednesday (October 12, 2022).

Today, outflow at Kotri Barrage, the last water infrastructure at Indus River located just upstream of the Ddelta along the Arabian Sea, has been recorded at 48,456 cusecs. It peaked to a staggering 600,018 cusecs exactly a month back on September 11, 2022.

Such massive freshwater flows into the sea highlight importance of building dams as farmers are already gasping for canal water amid extended summer conditions into October. As per the assessment of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa), Sindh and Punjab would face an 18 percent basin-wise water shortage during the Rabi season, according to anticipated water availability criteria for the period of October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

For the lack of water reservoirs, it is hard to digest that within about three months of floods canal water is nearly gone.

Had we been able to store this volume of water in reservoirs, we would sufficiently be able to get rid of water shortage for several years down the line. About 40 million acre-feet of water, which passed the Kotri Barrage this year, is equivalent to water stored in seven dams of the size of Tarbela Dam.

Pakistan needs small, medium and large dams wherever feasible to construct. Unlike the previous practice of floods in main rivers, it is a fact that the deluge this year originated in the central parts of the country following unusual downpours, triggering flashfloods in hill torrents, streams, and riverine channels, mostly draining into River Indus below and above Guddu Barrage. Hence, dams on main rivers could not effectively diminish their negative impact. The plan to arrest gushing flows of hill torrents by constructing dams in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur Districts in Punjab has not been given due importance. For instance, as per the development plan of the Kaha hill torrent, a 124-meter-high dam was to be constructed. Implementation of this development plan can cause an appreciable reduction in flood peaks.

The Punjab government also approved a proposal of constructing 13 small dams in a phased manner in DG Khan and Rajanpur to counter the effects of hill torrents. However, no tangible progress could be made on this front. According to the plan, hill-torrent dams would be constructed at Koh-e-Suleman Range for flood management in a bid to tame flows of more than 200 hill-torrents causing flood-related damages

It may be noted that out of 200 hill torrents having a total catchment area of 11881 Sq-Miles, 13 are considered major, where dams should be constructed on a priority.

A similar exercise should be done in Balochistan province to check the flows of streams. The flood water from hill torrents can be used for irrigation. Sindh Barrage, which is to be constructed downstream Kotri Barrage, could also help in mitigating the negative impact of floods in lower Sindh.