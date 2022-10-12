 
Wednesday October 12, 2022
PM’s press secretary assumes charge

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD: An officer of the Information Services Group, Abdul Akbar Khan, has assumed the charge of press secretary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the Grade-20 post. Khan was earlier serving as press minister in Pakistan’s mission in Turkey.

