Wednesday October 12, 2022
Fawad says establishment not popular

By News Desk
October 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has said the establishment was never more unpopular in the country as it was now. In an interview, he claimed the establishment was popular when it was supporting the PTI government. He said the current government was so unpopular that it also harmed the credibility of the establishment. He said that the government was using establishment as a crutch, and it cannot work like that.

