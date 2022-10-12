Tarar warns Alvi against playing politics

ISLABABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday warned President Arif Alvi against playing politics, in response to the latter’s remarks on the appointment of next chief of the army staff.

President Alvi, in an interview to a news channel, had said that he would approve the appointment of next COAS in line with the procedure laid out in the Constitution. Alvi said in the past too, the opposition was consulted on the appointment of army chief.

In his reaction, the Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, said, “The president doesn’t have any role under the Constitution of Pakistan in the appointment of the army chief.” The minister said that President Alvi was politicising the issue to fulfil interests that are contrary to the president’s role in line with the Constitution. Tarar clarified that appointing the army chief was the prerogative of the prime minister.

In his interview on a television channel, President Alvi pointed out that a discussion with the then-opposition, now the government, was held when PTI chief Imran Khan extended the three-year term of General Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2019.

In 2019, he said, the National Assembly approved a law to extend General Bajwa’s terms after questions were raised by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Alvi has been constantly backing the idea of a grand dialogue between the political parties, as he believes issues can be resolved through a dialogue.