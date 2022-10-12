Won’t let any political party, armed crowd attack federation: Sana

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that no political party or group will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, adding that writ of the State will be established at all costs.

The minister said that no group or armed crowd could be allowed to make the State hostage and that designs of such elements would be thwarted. Chairing a meeting held here at the Interior Ministry to review the arrangements in lieu of expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the interior minister said that no political party, group or armed crowd would be allowed to attack the capital, and the Federation would take steps to check any aggression or unconstitutional measure.

He said that Pakistan was a responsible state and no aggression against the State would be tolerated. The meeting was attended by federal Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, chief secretaries, IGPs of all the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad chief commissioner and IGP.

The meeting reviewed the strategy to tackle the expected PTI long march. Rana Sana said that it was the constitutional responsibility of provincial governments to check illegal measures related to assault on capital. He asked the chief secretaries and IGPs of the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to follow the Constitution and law.

The participants assured the minister of following the Constitution and law in case of any attack on the Federation. The minister asked the chief secretaries to ensure that government servants do not take part in any ‘violence’ against the Federation as they have the responsibility to secure the State against any hostile step.

The minister expressed strong reservations over the participation of government servants in the May 25 long march. He also asked the participants to provide support demanded by the federal government.