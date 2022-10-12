Arrest warrant: Sana moves court

RAWALPINDI: The Senior Civil Judge, Rawalpindi, Ghulam Akbar, on Tuesday accepted the application for cancellation of arrest warrant against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case. The court has issued notices and summoned both parties to start hearing on October 13, 2022.
The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, through his lawyers, moved the court against the issuance of an arrest warrant but the judge raised an objection to it. The court directed the legal team to submit the power of attorney with Rana Sanaullah’s signature on it. The court accepted the application of Rana Sanaullah after completion of all legal formalities.
In his petition, which the interior minister filed in the court here on Tuesday, Sana said the Punjab Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) obtained an arrest warrant for him by misleading the court.
On October 8, Senior Civil Judge in Rawalpindi had issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case. Earlier, a team of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) was tasked with the arrest of interior minister but it returned empty-handed due to the non-cooperation from Islamabad Police.
