Woman gets right to inheritance after 46 years

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has granted a woman her right to inheritance after 46 years. Zaitoon Bibi, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), got the right to her father’s property that was denied to her by brothers in 1976, says a news report.

In 2018, Zaitoon’s brothers moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court. The Supreme Court recognised Zaitoon Bibi’s share to her father’s property and dismissed the brothers’ appeal against the High Court’s decision.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that Zaitoon had gifted her inheritance right to her brothers 46 years ago. Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that Zaitoon Bibi was a minor at that time and asked how a minor could gift her property to her brothers.

“Why should a sister surrender her right to property every time? Did we ever see brothers surrendering their right to property in favour of their sisters?” The court observed that the deal was not transparent and accepted Zaitoon Bibi’s inheritance right to her father’s property.

Zaitoon Bibi had moved a civil court in 2005 against his brothers for occupying her inheritance right. In 2012, the sessions court and in 2017, the Peshawar High Court gave verdict in favour of Zaitoon Bibi.