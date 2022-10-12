Imran demanding judicial probe to save face: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was demanding a judicial inquiry into the issue of audio leaks to save face as he knew that the audio leaks had exposed his supposed narrative and double standards to the entire nation.
The federal minister in a pair of tweets on her official Twitter handle wrote that the Supreme Court had confirmed that Imran Khan violated the constitution to save his seat. “Today, they are taking oath to uphold the constitution in the meetings.
It is known to them that people don’t want to be a part of ‘Save Imran’ movement, so they are taking oath from people. By true freedom they mean coming to power.” The PTI chief’s aim was that PTI’s redux into power would give real freedom to the country, Senator Sherry said.
PESHAWAR: One person was killed and another wounded on the Ring Road near Jamil Chowk during an alleged robbery on...
ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association on Tuesday signed a letter of intent with the National Emergency...
RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday expressed his grief over the devastation caused...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack on a school...
ISLAMABAD: Condemning the recent terrorist attack on a school van in Swat, former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza...
PESHAWAR: A watch tower constructed for the security of the funnel area of the Bacha Khan International Airport was...
Comments