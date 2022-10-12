 
Wednesday October 12, 2022
Five dacoits killed, cop martyred during police encounter

By our correspondents
OKARA/PAKPATTAN: Five dacoits were killed while a policeman was martyred during an encounter here on Tuesday. An encounter took place between police and dacoits in Pakpattan in which Farid Kot police in-charge sub-inspector Sarwar Akram was martyred while constable Amir and volunteer Imran were injured.

