Shujaat meets PM, reiterates resolve to stand by govt

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday wherein the party leaders reiterated their resolve to stand by the government in all difficult circumstances.
Discussing the overall political situation, it was agreed that all the parties in the ruling coalition would continue to collectively strive for the public welfare. Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Chaudry Salik Hussain, and special assistants to PM Malik Ahmed and Ataullah Tarar attended the meeting.
