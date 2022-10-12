SSGC rules out 18-hour gas load shedding

ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Tuesday rejected the reports that plans are afoot to increase the duration of gas loadshedding to 18 hours from October 15. Terming the schedule being forwarded on social media as “fake news”, SSGC said that a gas management plan had been devised; however, it has been postponed. State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, while speaking to Geo News, clarified that no plan has been announced yet; however, authorities concerned have been directed to devise a strategy ensuring supply during mealtimes “at any cost”. He said that planning is in progress by the SSGC and added that gas shutdown during mealtimes in winter would not be acceptable like in previous years.

Earlier, Malik warned of a severe gas crisis in coming winters, saying that the government “will try to provide gas during breakfast and mealtimes”. “To meet the gas demand for domestic consumers of Sui Northern, 95mmcfd is required, however, only 68mmcfd will be available in the winter.