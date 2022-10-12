KP govt vows to use all constitutional means to get rights

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet special meeting on Tuesday expressed the resolve to use all constitutional means to get provincial rights. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting which was also attended by Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, administrative secretaries and other officials.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing the media about the cabinet’s decisions said that the cabinet observed that the federal government was creating financial problems for the KP government and shying away from constitutional obligations.

Jhagra said the cabinet noted that the federal government had made no payment to the province on account of net hydel profit so far, which was a violation of the constitution and injustice to the people of KP.

He stated that the chief minister told the cabinet meeting that the KP government was demanding the constitutional rights of the province, and would exercise the options of taking the matter to the Council of Common Interests as well as utilizing all other constitutional and legal means such as approaching Supreme Court of Pakistan for that. Jhagra said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a package worth Rs 10 billion for flood affectees during his visit to Swat but added that the federal government had not given a single penny to the flood survivors of KP.

Jhagra made it clear that the provision of funds for the merged districts was the responsibility of the federal government until a fresh National Finance Commission Award was announced, adding that all the federal.