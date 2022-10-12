Violating Constitution: Minister calls for action against Tarin, Suri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said Parliament should act against those who violated the country’s Constitution.

Taking the floor during joint sitting of two houses of Parliament, the minister pointed out that an audio leak of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin revealed that he tried to sabotage the government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said this very act of Tarin was contrary to national interests and the oath he had taken under the Constitution. He said a disqualification reference should be sent against Senator Tarin to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said that Parliament should also take action against former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri whose ruling on the no-confidence motion moved against the then prime minister was in violation of the Constitution.

Taking the floor, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal appealed to the parliamentarians and philanthropists to donate blankets for the flood-affected shelter-less people before the onset of winter season.

Referring to the devastation wreaked by the floods in different parts of the country, he said the people have generously donated to provide assistance to the flood victims. He, however, said the challenge was far from over, adding, the people should fully stand by the flood victims in the hour of difficulty. He said collective efforts were required to overcome the challenge.

The joint sitting of Parliament passed bills including Trade Organisations Amendment Bill, Dyslexia Special Measures Bill and Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill. These bills were not passed by the National Assembly within 90 days of passage by the Senate, and were taken under consideration at the joint sitting under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution. Later, the joint sitting was adjourned till November 18.