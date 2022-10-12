HMC launches walk-in breast screening facility

PESHAWAR: To raise awareness about breast cancer, the Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar has launched a walk-in breast screening facility.

The facility will be available in the hospital from Monday to Friday starting at 8 am to 2 pm in October, said a press release.

Chairperson of the Radiology Department, MTI-HMC, Associate Professor Dr Mehreen said breast cancer was a life-threatening disease found in women, so its timely diagnosis is very important.

She said half of the women affected by breast cancer in Pakistan die due to late diagnosis, so early screening helps to save lives.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) consultants are counseling, diagnosing and providing accurate treatment to the women.

Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan, Chairperson, Surgery Department, and Asst. Prof. Dr Irum Sabir Surgery Department, KTH are supervising the activity.

The KTH has completed the first 10 days of October by providing the guidelines, diagnoses and treatments which are expected to create a great impact in preventing this deadly disease.

A press release said 700 patients were educated on breast self-examination out of which 305 patients were screened as well. As many as 13 biopsies were taken and three new cancers have been reported in this connection.