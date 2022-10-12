Two injured during flour distribution

PESHAWAR: Two people were injured in a scuffle and firing during distribution of flour on subsidized rate here on Tuesday.

Police said two people were injured in scuffle and firing when Atta Ullah and Ayaz clashed during distribution of a truck loaded with flour in Hazarkhwani.

One person was taken into custody while the wounded persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The scuffles and clashes during distribution of flour are happening frequently in several parts of of KP.