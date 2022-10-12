Peace restoration linked to sacrifices of police

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Muhammad Ali Khan said the establishment of peace was linked to the sacrifices of martyrs police.

He was talking to the media at the police lines Mardan. District Police Officer Irfanullah and other police officers were also present.

The RPO laid a floral wreath at the memorial of the police martyrs and offered fateha for the martyrs. He added the families of the martyrs were part of the Police Department and they would not be abandoned. Muhammad Ali said the police played a key role in fighting criminals and maintaining law and order.

The RPO visited the police hospital, canteen, barracks and other places at the police lines. He directed the officers to provide maximum facilities to the cops. He also visited the Police Service Centre, Safe City Project and Police Emergency 15.

He directed the staff of the service centre to treat the citizens with respect.

The Police Emergency 15 should respond to calls and provide help to the people, he said, adding that the main purpose of establishing the police service centre was to improve the image of the force.