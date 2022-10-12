518 LG reps from merged districts imparted training

PESHAWAR: Forty-five youth from South Waziristan were awarded certificates as the process to train elected representatives, including women, from the newly merged districts completed at the Human Resource Centre of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) here on Tuesday.

Syed Zaheerul Islam, Secretary Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, awarded certificates to the elected representatives at a ceremony.

The training was organised with the support of GIZ, Local Government Department KP and Local Council Board KP.

SRSP Chief Executive Officer Masood ul Mulk, Secretary Local Council Board Arif Baloch and representative of GIZ Muddassar Alam attended the ceremony.

Under the programme, 518 local government representatives, including 58 women, from Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan were imparted training.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Local Government Zahirul Islam said the newly merged districts had suffered a lot during militancy and the people had rendered tremendous sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He said the government extended the local government system to the tribal districts in the hope to bring the hitherto neglected areas on a par with other districts.

“It’s now your responsibility to seize the opportunity and serve your people. I hope this training will help you understand your responsibilities and work in a better way,” he added.

The official said the local government would be properly operational in the newly merged districts in three to four months.

Syed Zahirul Islam appreciated SRSP, GIZ and other partners for extending support in strengthening the local government system in the province.

Muddassar Alam, technical adviser governance Fata Development Programme GIZ, said his organisation was supporting the government in strengthening the institutions at the grassroots. He hailed the SRSP for providing an excellent platform to the trainees.

SRSP Chief Executive Officer Masood Ul Mulk hoped the training would help the local government representatives perform their duty.

Secretary Local Council Board Arif Baloch, in his address, hailed the partners for organizing the training in a successful manner.

Earlier, Bilal Yar Khan of SRSP, in his briefing, said that about 500,000 persons had been provided training in various trades since 1996.