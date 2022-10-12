Residents demand embankments built along Bothkhata stream

MANSEHRA: The residents living in the heart of the city on Tuesday feared that their houses would be destroyed if the tehsil municipal administration didn’t build embankments along the Bothkhata stream.

“We have been demanding the Tehsil Municipal Administration since long to construct embankment to protect settlements alongside Bothkhata stream but to no avail,” Muhammad Ajmal, a local, told reporters.

Led by Muhammad Ajmal, a group of locals said that because of the soil erosion, triggered by the recent flash floods, the houses and buildings located alongside the Bothkhata steam have become dangerous.

“This stream, which divides Mohallah Channia with Bella area and passes through the heart of the city, has dried up rapidly and is now being used as sewerage lines and dumping ground and floods in future can possibly cause huge human and financial losses,” he added.

The Bothkhata stream, which was a source of a local water supply scheme for the city and its sunburns until recently, has become the hotbed for infectious diseases as residents living around it dump their garbage and put their sewerage and gutter lines into it.

Another local, Mubarak Shah, said that local lawmakers should also ensure the embankment along that stream.

“If the TMA doesn’t construct an embankment alongside Dandi Mohallah the houses built around its sides pose a serious threat to their existence,” he added.