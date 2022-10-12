Thai monks worship at Julian stupa

HARIPUR: A group of 200 Thai monks visited the world’s famous Buddhist heritage site of Julian here on Tuesday. The most venerable Buddhist monk Arayawangso from Thailand led a group of monks, most of them his disciples. The monks visited different parts of the site, asked questions and worshiped there in line with the Buddhist faith.

Sub-Regional Officer of Archaeology, Hazara Division, Nawazud Din, and his staff members were present there. He briefed the monks about the history, preservation efforts of the KP government and future plans for the site. Talking to the media, Nawazud Din said the monk Arayawangso had been in Pakistan for the last three months with his 20 disciples.

However, other monks joined him and their three months stay was part of the Rain Retreat Programme usually known as the intense learning period. He said the monks meditated and carried out research work at seven world heritage sites including Julian, Bhamala and other sites of district Haripur.

The official said the Buddhist sites of Haripur district were among the most revered places for different faiths, and the KP government was focusing on promoting religious tourism by attracting people of Buddhist faith from across the world. He said the security situation in the KP province was back to normal and the government was expecting an increased influx of Buddhist worshipers.

Talking to newsmen, the monks lauded the efforts of the KP government for the steps taken to preserve and protect the Buddhist sites and the facilitation provided to foreign tourists.