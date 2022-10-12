Folk singers honoured with awards

MANSEHRA: A non-governmental organisation on Tuesday honoured a group of folk singers for presenting the national anthem with traditional musical instruments.

“The folk singers are an asset to us. They have kept alive the centuries-old traditions. They presented the national anthem in an indigenous theme, which deserves appreciation,” said Jawad Sardar Marwat, deputy commissioner (Finance).

He was speaking at the award-giving ceremony organised by the Saibaan Development Organisation here. Jawad Marwat, Saibaan’s chief executive officer Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, senior producer and Hindko language anchorperson Kashif Malik and educationist Faurez Ahmad Swati gave away awards to Safdar Hussain Tanoli and his team.

“I have no words to admire and encourage you and your team for presenting the national anthem with the traditional folk instruments and drums,” Alfaizi said. He said that his organisation has established a separate art section, which encouraged people with unique abilities. Tanoli thanked the Saibaan Development Organisation for encouraging him and his team.