144 FUI graduates get degrees

Islamabad : The convocation 2022 of BDS sessions - 2016-19, 2017-20, 2018-21, of the Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) was held at Jinnah Auditorium, Foundation University School of Health Sciences (FUSH) on Tuesday. President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest, says a press release.

Waqar Ahmed Malik, SI, managing director, Fauji Foundation and president, FUI, Maj Gen (r) Nasir Dilawar Shah HI(M), rector FUI and Maj Gen (r) Imran Fazal HI(M), Director Foundation University School of Health Sciences, Col (r) Wasim Ibrahim, dean & principal Foundation University College of Dentistry (FUCD), were also present on the occasion. A total of 144 degrees were awarded including 10 gold medals, 9 silver medals, 4 best graduate, 5 certificates of distinction and 16 merit certificates.

Director Foundation University School of Health Sciences presented the annual report and stated that the University is exceptionally achieving the academic excellence by collective efforts of students and administration hence is placed in W4 category, highest rating awarded by HEC of Pakistan. Moreover, he added, “We feel privileged to declare and deliver the best dental care to our patients and finest dental education to our undergrad and post graduate students”. The BDS programme of FUCD is now well established and so far, 3 batches of students have graduated who are being awarded in the ceremony today.

The Foundation University College of Dentistry is fully aware of the new advancements taking place in the field of Dentistry and research, therefore, we are taking all measures to keep pace with the modern trends for dissemination of knowledge. To bridge the gap between oral health provision and community, FUCD has also recently launched a Mobile Dental Unit Van, a project worth RS6 million.

The chief guest, President, Dr Arif Alvi, awarded the gold and silver medals to the graduates along with certificates. The president, in his address, congratulated the graduating students and wished them a bright future. In the end he stressed upon the fact that a country’s progress relies on human resource so help the underprivileged.

After the departure of the president, Waqar Ahmed Malik, SI, managing director, Fauji Foundation and president FUI awarded the degrees to students.