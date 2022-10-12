Traders against sealing of capital

Islamabad: President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the placement of containers at the entry points of Islamabad has created a lot of concerns in the business community and stressed that the government should avoid taking any measures to seal the capital due to any situation as it would destroy businesses and further weaken the economy, says a press release.

He said that the containers have also reduced the attendance of workers in the industrial areas. He was afraid that sealing of the city due to any political march or sit-in will not only make the citizens prisoners at home, it will also disrupt the supply system, bring production activities to a standstill, create shortage of daily food items for people and lead to economic killing of the business community. ICCI president said that the closure of the city will also create problems for the patients as it will be difficult to get them to the hospital in case of emergency and there will also be shortage of med­icines. He also appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take notice of this situation and sealing of the capital should be avoided at all costs.