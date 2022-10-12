LAHORE:UET Literary Society organised ‘Mehfil-e-Midhat’ in connection with celebrations of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The events like qira’at contest, naat contest, Seerat Quiz competition and naatiya kalam were conducted. The guest poets also offered their respect and tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through their poetry.
LAHORE:The Departmental Promotion Committee approved the promotion of 174 head constables out of 176 cases to the...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has imposed immediate ban on transfers and postings of the Revenue Field staff in all...
LAHORE:Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Tuesday said gas would not be available to...
LAHORE:DG Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer formally inaugurated the 11th National Rescue...
LAHORE:Provincial capital received scattered rain on Tuesday night. The rain was recorded in several city localities...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the first Simscon 2022 at Services Institute of Medical...
Comments