Wednesday October 12, 2022
Mehfil-e-Midhat

By Our Correspondent
October 12, 2022

LAHORE:UET Literary Society organised ‘Mehfil-e-Midhat’ in connection with celebrations of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The events like qira’at contest, naat contest, Seerat Quiz competition and naatiya kalam were conducted. The guest poets also offered their respect and tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through their poetry.

