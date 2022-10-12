174 cops promoted

LAHORE:The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) approved the promotion of 174 head constables out of 176 cases to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector on Tuesday. Two head constables were deferred due to various reasons. Chairman Promotion Committee SSP PHP Headquarters Usman Ijaz Bajwa has said that the posts of deferred officers are reserved and their cases will be considered in the next DPC meeting. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol M Riaz Nazir Gara congratulated the promoted officers.
