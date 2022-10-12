Transfers of patwaris banned

LAHORE:The Punjab government has imposed immediate ban on transfers and postings of the Revenue Field staff (Patwaris) in all tehsils of the districts in the province.
According to a notification by Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the decision has been taken to facilitate the digital Girdawari, which is being undertaken in the province and will continue to in force till the completion of the process.
