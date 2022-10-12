Cheema flays govt for gas shortage

LAHORE:Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Tuesday said gas would not be available to the masses in winter due to wrong economic policies of the federal government. In his statement, Cheema said the incumbent federal government miserably failed in providing relief to the people. He said the nation would not forgive the looters of national exchequer.
Earlier, Cheema in his tweet said the solution to political and economic instability in the country was in holding fresh and transparent elections. He said it was our national responsibility to establish supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country.
LAHORE:UET Literary Society organised ‘Mehfil-e-Midhat’ in connection with celebrations of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. ...
LAHORE:The Departmental Promotion Committee approved the promotion of 174 head constables out of 176 cases to the...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has imposed immediate ban on transfers and postings of the Revenue Field staff in all...
LAHORE:DG Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer formally inaugurated the 11th National Rescue...
LAHORE:Provincial capital received scattered rain on Tuesday night. The rain was recorded in several city localities...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the first Simscon 2022 at Services Institute of Medical...
Comments