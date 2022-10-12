Cheema flays govt for gas shortage

LAHORE:Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Tuesday said gas would not be available to the masses in winter due to wrong economic policies of the federal government. In his statement, Cheema said the incumbent federal government miserably failed in providing relief to the people. He said the nation would not forgive the looters of national exchequer.

Earlier, Cheema in his tweet said the solution to political and economic instability in the country was in holding fresh and transparent elections. He said it was our national responsibility to establish supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country.