11th NRC inaugurated

LAHORE:DG Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer formally inaugurated the 11th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy, Thokar Niaz Baig on Tuesday.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Rizwan stated that organising the NRC was to improve coordination and ensure uniform standards of emergency services in the country. The challenge will also help to enhance the professional skills of emergency services personnel participating from all provinces of Pakistan. He stressed that every team, participant would learn advanced professional techniques, knowledge and practical skills from this contest.
He said that the 1st National Rescue Challenge was organized in 2011 and now it's a historic moment that we are organising the 11th National Rescue Challenge. The Event Monitor Dr Farhan Khalid, Evaluators from all Heads of Training Wings of ESA, Event coordinator, M Ahsan, Master of ceremony Ms Roqayya Bano Javed, rescue instructors and a large number of rescue cadets were present on the occasion.
