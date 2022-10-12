Research work has key role in controlling diseases: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the first Simscon 2022 at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Tuesday.

SIMS Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, Vice Principal Prof Tayyaba Waseem, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtisham ul Haq, Prof M Ali, Prof Faiza Bashir, VC University of Child Health Sciences Prof Masood Sadiq, VC KEMU Prof Mahmoud Ayaz, Principal Amir ud din Medical College Prof Sardar Al-freed, CEO PHC Saqib Aziz and a large number of other faculty members and students participated. Dr Yasmin Rashid in her address said that research work has gained extreme and fundamental importance in Pakistan to control various diseases. The main purpose of establishing the University of Child Health Sciences in Punjab was research. The University of Child Health Sciences is the only one of its kind in Asia, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that the conditions of Pakistan are completely different from other countries. In order to control various diseases in Pakistan, research must be done in Pakistan. After 28 years of hard work, now 80% of the people in Pakistan are aware of thalassemia disease. Today, the world's largest thalassemia programme is being run in Gangaram Hospital, Lahore, she said and added that the government was providing a free facility of treatment and diagnosis, she added.